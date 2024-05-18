Zelensky names condition for Ukraine's counteroffensive

To launch a new Ukrainian counteroffensive, the situation at the front must first be stabilized. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the French news agency AFP, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked when there might be a new Ukrainian counteroffensive and whether there were any such prospects, Zelensky said that there were.

To do this, we need to stabilize the situation at the front, which is not stable. Now it is their turn and they need to be stopped, we will stop them and then have the appropriate staffing of brigades to count on the next steps - counteroffensive, etc - He said.

Zelenskyy also noted that he knows when a Ukrainian counteroffensive might take place, but he cannot say.

Addendum

In March 2024, Pavliuk, the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that the military command plans to stabilize the front line and launch a new counteroffensive this year.

On May 10, Russia attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense line from the russian border in the Vovchansk sector of Kharkiv region.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian military currently controls all entrances to the Kharkiv region, the work of the occupation forces, heavy equipment, and all enemy offensives. At the same time, he noted that it is impossible to say that everything is stabilized today.

