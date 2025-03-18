Zelenskyy explained why Putin wants to stop mobilization in Ukraine
Putin demands to stop mobilization, data exchange and arms supplies in order to weaken Ukraine. Zelenskyy stressed that this is an ultimatum aimed at reducing the quantitative composition of the Armed Forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, by demanding a halt to mobilization in Ukraine, intelligence sharing, and arms supplies, is trying to weaken Ukraine, reports UNN.
Putin simply takes a sensitive topic… and raises the topic of mobilization. What's behind it? Behind mobilization, behind intelligence, and behind weapons? It hides the weakening of the Ukrainian army. The issue is not about mobilization, but about reducing the quantitative strength of the Ukrainian army by one means or another. That is, he had this ultimatum at the beginning of the war. I believe it hasn't changed. He changes the concept, but doesn't change the content
He noted that in the context of weapons and intelligence sharing, Putin saw that the US could suspend these processes, and therefore he raises exactly what he understands can work.
It has already happened, so why not do it again. That is, it is again weakening the Ukrainian army. Intelligence is the weakening of the protection of our air defense system, the protection of our people. That is, his whole game is to weaken us as much as possible, to reduce us as much as possible. Everything else is not raised. The main topic, the first step is a ceasefire. This is immediately the political will of the parties to end the war. Without unnecessary words, without eloquence, without intimidation. We have already seen the intimidation of the Russians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side will support any steps to reduce attacks on both military and civilian infrastructure.