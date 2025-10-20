Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is building relations with the United States using large economic proposals. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Putin's influence on Trump

Zelenskyy commented on how Putin effectively influences the US president, as the latter constantly changes his rhetoric and does not impose sanctions.

When asked whether the President of Ukraine plans to change his strategy regarding Trump, Zelenskyy replied: "Putin works with the United States of America, having large economic proposals, having the resources of a country that does not belong to him, but he uses it as his private property. And any person who came to politics for a time allotted by law, and not for a time allotted by God, understands that one cannot sell or give away what does not belong to you. Therefore, we have a different approach from the Russian Federation. No one will be engaged in selling off Ukraine."

Zelenskyy noted that Trump wants a quick end to the war, while Putin wants a total occupation of Ukraine.

President Trump wants a quick victory, an end to the war – and this is a victory for all adequate people, while Putin wants a total occupation of Ukraine. And he uses tools to simply maintain this uncertainty, so that sanctions are not imposed, so that Trump does not go into secondary sanctions. And what can he offer? He has large territories, large energy projects, a large number of sanctioned companies. This is big money. These are certain interests of the American economy in Russia. We have completely different starting positions. They are aggressors. But an aggressor who is so rich and so big, some things, if you don't live by the law, are simply forgiven - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy on the mood among Europeans

Zelenskyy noted that European partners will have the same position as Ukraine.

They all said: we fully support you. We will meet this week. Maybe someone will come to us. Maybe we will meet somewhere else with some very high-ranking officials close to President Trump. Europeans will have the same position as Ukraine – this is very important - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

US President Donald Trump suggested that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might be stalling for time.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Putin is stalling for time and believes "in the fall of Ukraine according to the Vietnamese scenario."