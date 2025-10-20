Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" Trump

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 11388 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 34129 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 18779 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 22816 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
07:07 AM • 6306 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 23815 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25646 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64284 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104260 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53267 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
Popular news
World Day Against Pain and International Statistics Day: what else is celebrated on October 20October 20, 02:57 AM • 8082 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayedOctober 20, 04:49 AM • 27632 views
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - Zelenskyy07:56 AM • 12828 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 20998 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"09:15 AM • 5028 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 34119 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 21260 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104254 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 71201 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 150033 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Slovakia
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 56756 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 58279 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 77291 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 75855 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 101973 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
ATACMS
MiG-31

Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3564 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin influences the US with large economic proposals, using Russia's resources as private property. President Trump seeks a quick end to the war, while Putin aims for a complete occupation of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is building relations with the United States using large economic proposals. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Putin's influence on Trump

Zelenskyy commented on how Putin effectively influences the US president, as the latter constantly changes his rhetoric and does not impose sanctions.

When asked whether the President of Ukraine plans to change his strategy regarding Trump, Zelenskyy replied: "Putin works with the United States of America, having large economic proposals, having the resources of a country that does not belong to him, but he uses it as his private property. And any person who came to politics for a time allotted by law, and not for a time allotted by God, understands that one cannot sell or give away what does not belong to you. Therefore, we have a different approach from the Russian Federation. No one will be engaged in selling off Ukraine."

Zelenskyy noted that Trump wants a quick end to the war, while Putin wants a total occupation of Ukraine.

President Trump wants a quick victory, an end to the war – and this is a victory for all adequate people, while Putin wants a total occupation of Ukraine. And he uses tools to simply maintain this uncertainty, so that sanctions are not imposed, so that Trump does not go into secondary sanctions. And what can he offer? He has large territories, large energy projects, a large number of sanctioned companies. This is big money. These are certain interests of the American economy in Russia. We have completely different starting positions. They are aggressors. But an aggressor who is so rich and so big, some things, if you don't live by the law, are simply forgiven 

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy on the mood among Europeans

Zelenskyy noted that European partners will have the same position as Ukraine.

They all said: we fully support you. We will meet this week. Maybe someone will come to us. Maybe we will meet somewhere else with some very high-ranking officials close to President Trump. Europeans will have the same position as Ukraine – this is very important 

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy on Trump and Putin's meeting in Budapest: US President wants an end to the war20.10.25, 11:40 • 1934 views

Addition

US President Donald Trump suggested that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might be stalling for time.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Putin is stalling for time and believes "in the fall of Ukraine according to the Vietnamese scenario."

Anna Murashko

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine