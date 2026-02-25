Zelenskyy expects the decision on €90 billion for Ukraine to come into effect "as soon as possible" after being signed in the EU

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
09:16 AM • 1748 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 3076 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 5300 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 4994 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 14888 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 23893 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 20193 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19569 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16758 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15869 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
92%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"February 25, 12:08 AM • 9894 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 11508 views
Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and BelarusiansFebruary 25, 01:19 AM • 6772 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 7988 views
The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24February 25, 03:06 AM • 5754 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 31373 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 41910 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 59579 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 76829 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 79341 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Steve Witkoff
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 10537 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 14337 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 16853 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 21843 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 30596 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network

Zelenskyy expects the decision on €90 billion for Ukraine to come into effect "as soon as possible" after being signed in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

President Zelenskyy positively assessed the signing of the EU loan for Ukraine of 90 billion euros by the President of the European Parliament, calling it a "significant guarantee." He emphasized the importance of this decision coming into effect for Ukraine "as soon as possible and as effectively as possible."

Zelenskyy expects the decision on €90 billion for Ukraine to come into effect "as soon as possible" after being signed in the EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy positively assessed the signing of the EU loan for Ukraine of 90 billion euros by the President of the European Parliament, calling it a "significant guarantee," and emphasized the importance of this decision working for Ukraine "as quickly and effectively as possible," writes UNN.

Details

"We have another important step towards implementing the decision on a real financial guarantee of our security and stability for two years," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to the EU leaders, "thanks to whom this became possible."

Yesterday, the President of the European Parliament signed a legislative package on a loan to support Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros. This is indeed a significant guarantee, and it is important that this decision works for Ukraine as quickly and effectively as possible. I thank everyone who is working to make this happen

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

The European Commission needs to get Ukraine the much-needed loan of 90 billion euros, despite the resistance of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and, as Politico reports, a struggle is underway to find a solution to bypass Orban, with a number of options.

As indicated, "the broader view in Brussels is that this requires a different approach." "That's why the European Parliament and the EU Council have already signed elements of the loan package that are not subject to Hungary's veto, ensuring the mechanism is ready" - "so that money can start flowing as soon as Hungary allows it."

European Parliament President signs €90 billion loan for Ukraine24.02.26, 17:25 • 2908 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
European Parliament
European Commission
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán