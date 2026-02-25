Zelenskyy expects the decision on €90 billion for Ukraine to come into effect "as soon as possible" after being signed in the EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy positively assessed the signing of the EU loan for Ukraine of 90 billion euros by the President of the European Parliament, calling it a "significant guarantee," and emphasized the importance of this decision working for Ukraine "as quickly and effectively as possible," writes UNN.

Details

"We have another important step towards implementing the decision on a real financial guarantee of our security and stability for two years," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to the EU leaders, "thanks to whom this became possible."

Yesterday, the President of the European Parliament signed a legislative package on a loan to support Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros. This is indeed a significant guarantee, and it is important that this decision works for Ukraine as quickly and effectively as possible. I thank everyone who is working to make this happen - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

The European Commission needs to get Ukraine the much-needed loan of 90 billion euros, despite the resistance of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and, as Politico reports, a struggle is underway to find a solution to bypass Orban, with a number of options.

As indicated, "the broader view in Brussels is that this requires a different approach." "That's why the European Parliament and the EU Council have already signed elements of the loan package that are not subject to Hungary's veto, ensuring the mechanism is ready" - "so that money can start flowing as soon as Hungary allows it."

