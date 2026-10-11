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Zelenskyy does not know about the start of the "energy truce" announced by Trump and asks to be informed when it begins

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10459 views

Zelenskyy said that he did not know about the start of the truce announced by Trump. Ukraine is ready to accept it on condition that strikes on energy infrastructure cease.

Zelenskyy does not know about the start of the "energy truce" announced by Trump and asks to be informed when it begins

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had no information about the start of the "energy ceasefire" with Russia announced by U.S. leader Donald Trump. At the same time, Ukraine is ready to accept such an agreement. Zelenskyy said this in a brief interview with Axios, reports UNN.

Details

Responding to Trump's statement, the Ukrainian president said that Kyiv was awaiting concrete information about a possible halt to strikes on energy infrastructure.

If President Trump has agreed on this with Putin, please let us know when the ceasefire will begin. We are ready, and we will accept it

— Zelenskyy said.

What preceded Zelenskyy's statement

Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social that an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia allegedly takes effect immediately. According to him, both sides agreed to the arrangement, which he urged them not to violate.

At the same time, Zelenskyy previously said in an interview with ABC that Ukraine was ready to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow halted attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The specific timelines, conditions, and mechanisms for monitoring a possible ceasefire remain unknown at this time.

No one in Kyiv knows anything about the "energy truce" announced by Trump – FT11.10.26, 17:50 • 11807 views

Stepan Haftko

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