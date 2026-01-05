Zelenskyy dismissed two members of the National Securities Commission: names announced

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed two members of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission. The relevant decrees were published on the website of the President's Office, UNN reports.

Details

These are Yuriy Boyko and Yaroslav Shlyakhov.

Additionally

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) is a state collegial body that carries out state regulation of the capital market, regulated commodity markets, the virtual asset market, and supervision of its participants, ensures increased stability, competitiveness, and development of the capital market, regulated commodity markets, the virtual asset market, as well as protects the interests of investors, prevents abuses and offenses.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk. The head of state effectively confirmed Malyuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next.

UNN also reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree of January 5, officially appointed Serhiy Kyslytsia as the First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.