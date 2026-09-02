Zelenskyy dismissed SBU department head Oleh Khramov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleh Khramov from the position of head of a department of the Security Service of Ukraine. This is stated in the relevant decree of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

"To dismiss Khramov Oleh Vitaliyovych from the position of head of the Department for the Protection of State Secrets and Licensing of the Security Service of Ukraine," the document states.

It should be added that Oleh Khramov had held this position since March 6, 2023.

It is worth noting that the decree was published after Zelenskyy called the altercation between the SBU and the HUR in Kyiv "absolutely disgraceful." The President ordered internal investigations to be conducted in both special services and personnel decisions to be made regarding the participants in the incident.

At the same time, there is currently no official confirmation that Khramov's dismissal is directly related to this incident.

Zelenskyy dismissed Kamyshin from the position of the President's adviser on strategic matters

Context

On September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that, together with the Defence Ministry's HUR, it had thwarted an FSB terrorist attack against a Russian opposition figure. According to information from UNN sources, this concerned Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of the Russian Volunteer Corps, whose disappearance was reported by the RVC on September 1.

The SBU reported operational and investigative actions in the case following the thwarted terrorist attack.

Later, the SBU reported that it had encountered an attack during a search conducted as part of a special operation, and that weapons had been used. It also said that there were wounded. There are also detainees who belong to one of the units of the Defence Forces, the SBU reported.

Following the shooting incident in Kyiv involving SBU representatives and one of the units of the Defence Forces, a pretrial investigation was launched into threats against and an attempt on the lives of law enforcement officers for the attack on the SBU group, the Prosecutor General's Office stated.

Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region after a corruption scandal