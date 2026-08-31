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Zelenskyy dismissed Kamyshin from the position of the President's adviser on strategic matters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Oleksandr Kamyshin left the position of the President's freelance adviser on strategic matters. He worked on the development of the defense-industrial complex and joint weapons production.

Zelenskyy dismissed Kamyshin from the position of the President's adviser on strategic matters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy relieved Oleksandr Kamyshin of his duties as the President's freelance adviser on strategic issues. The relevant decree No. 844/2026 was published on the website of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details

To relieve KAMYSHIN Oleksandr Mykolayovych of his duties as Adviser to the President of Ukraine on strategic issues (freelance)

– the decree reads.

Kamyshin served as the President's adviser on strategic issues from September 2024. Before that, he headed the Ministry for Strategic Industries, where one of the main focuses of his work was scaling up Ukraine's defense-industrial complex. Earlier still, from 2021 to 2023, he headed "Ukrzaliznytsia."

What Kamyshin worked on in 2026

As an adviser in 2026, Kamyshin continued to focus primarily on developing Ukraine's defense industry and integrating it with the defense-industrial complexes of Western partners. In particular, he worked to attract foreign investment to Ukraine's defense sector and expand joint weapons production with European countries.

In April, Kamyshin said that Ukraine planned to establish at least 10 joint defense production sites in Europe by the end of 2026. He also represented Ukraine at international events dedicated to the defense industry and security.

Zelenskyy presented the Order of the "Golden Star" of the Hero of Ukraine to Biletskyi26.08.26, 18:13 • 7167 views

Stepan Haftko

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