Zelenskyy presented the Order of the "Golden Star" of the Hero of Ukraine to Biletskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Gold Star" Orders to Heroes of Ukraine Andrii Biletskyi and Eduard Kolodii and honored the warriors taking part in the Oleksandrivka operation, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

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Zelenskyy met with the military personnel taking part in the Oleksandrivka operation and honored them with state awards.

The Head of State congratulated the defenders on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine's independence and thanked them for defending the country in one of the most difficult areas. The President noted the result on the battlefield and the defense of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region, where Ukrainian roots, history, and the Sich are found.

"Undoubtedly, the enemy always wants to cross all of this out, because our history is longer than any aggression by russia and any history in Moscow. And, undoubtedly, this must be fought for. We, you, and the entire country have a great chance. For the first time in the full-scale war for the independence of our state, we have a chance to defeat an enemy that is not frightening, because you demonstrate not only your strength, but also your humanity. Not only brains, which is very important, but also heart. This is what distinguishes our army and the face of Ukraine so strongly from the \"ruski\" aggressors," the Head of State noted.

Zelenskyy separately urged commanders to protect their personnel.

"The most important thing in our army is the warrior. Technology is very important, but technology exists precisely to preserve the warrior. Because the warrior comes above all else, just like Ukraine," the President said.

The Head of State presented the \"Gold Star\" Order to two Heroes of Ukraine. The highest state award was bestowed on:

Commander of the 3rd Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi. In 2014, he created the volunteer battalion \"Azov,\" which was reorganized into the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade in September 2022. In March 2025, the brigade became the 3rd Army Corps. Andrii Biletskyi is implementing technological solutions, including the global integration of ground robotic systems (GRS). As of the end of August, the defense line under the army corps' responsibility extended up to 171 kilometers—about 12% of the total length of the front. Overall, the corps' warriors eliminated almost 23,000 occupiers and wounded more than 16,500 others, captured 362 Russians, destroyed more than 126,000 drones of various types, over 220 electronic warfare systems, 55 multiple-launch rocket systems, about 40 tanks, and more than 310 artillery systems.

Commander of the 79th Separate Tavriia Air Assault Brigade, Colonel Eduard Kolodii. From January to August 10 of this year, the brigade's units under Colonel Kolodii's command carried out a range of defensive, offensive, assault, and search-and-strike actions in the Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Oleksandrivka, and adjacent areas. During this period, they inflicted more than 1,000 personnel casualties on Russia, captured seven Russian occupiers, and destroyed equipment, communications systems, and ammunition depots. In the difficult conditions of intense combat, Eduard Kolodii ensured stable command of the brigade and the timely deployment of reserves, making it possible to disrupt a number of the enemy's offensive and counteroffensive actions and hold important defensive lines.

The President awarded 31 service members the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, 1st–3rd Class, and \"For Courage,\" 1st–3rd Class, as well as the medals \"For Military Service to Ukraine.\" The Head of State conferred the military rank of brigadier general on Colonels Oleh Honcharuk, Valerii Skreda, and Oleksii Khalabuda.

As a result of the Oleksandrivka operation, which has been ongoing since January of this year, it was possible to liberate 745 square kilometers of territory and return 26 villages in the Dnipro, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions to Ukrainian control. Russian losses amount to at least 9,550 killed and more than 6,600 wounded. It was also possible to replenish Ukraine's prisoner-exchange fund.

Zelenskyy, together with Drapatyi, arrived at the front and is working in the Oleksandrivka direction