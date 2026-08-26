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Zelenskyy, together with Drapatyi, arrived at the front and is working in the Oleksandrivka direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Zelenskyy and Drapatyi met with soldiers of the 80th Brigade in the Oleksandrivka direction. The President discussed the unit’s needs and presented awards.

Zelenskyy, together with Drapatyi, arrived at the front and is working in the Oleksandrivka direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working at the front today together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi in the Oleksandrivka sector. They met with servicemen of the 80th Separate Galician Air Assault Brigade, reports UNN.

Details

At the command post of the 80th Separate Galician Air Assault Brigade, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi and Commander of the Air Assault Forces Oleh Apostol, met with servicemen carrying out missions in the Oleksandrivka sector.

Acting brigade commander Dmytro Savon reported on the fulfillment of assigned tasks, problematic issues, and forecasts.

The situation at the front is tough, with special attention to Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka, and the Zaporizhzhia direction - Zelenskyy31.07.26, 15:52 • 3144 views

The President spoke with commanders about the provision of reconnaissance and strike drones, the need for long-range artillery and small radar stations (radar systems). They also discussed the use of additional direct funding for brigades, increasing incentives for returning from unauthorized absence, and the training and encouragement of soldiers. A separate topic was a set of reconnaissance, preparatory, and technical measures to protect pilots on the front line.

Zelenskyy noted that each of the issues discussed today would be worked through with the military.

The head of state congratulated the soldiers on Ukraine’s Independence Day, thanked them for their service, and presented them with state awards.

"It is you who give us the opportunity to be proud that we are an independent state and to have this independence. The thirty-fifth anniversary of our independence. The enemy began a full-scale war after the 30th anniversary, and you have been fighting for it with pride and resilience for almost five years. Thank you very much—to you, your brothers-in-arms, your sisters-in-arms, and to everyone. Take care of yourselves and take care of your personnel. Without a doubt, people are the most precious thing we have. This is our state," he said.

Zelenskyy announced personnel changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Drapatyi, Skybiuk, and Khmara proposed their vision for the changes10.08.26, 15:55 • 12650 views

The President awarded the servicemen the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd Class, and "For Courage," 1st–3rd Classes, as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Motherland," and "For a Saved Life."

Antonina Tumanova

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