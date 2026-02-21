Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General preparations for a new round of negotiations with the US and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the preparations for a new round of trilateral talks with the US and Russia and possible changes in the parties' positions, as he announced on Saturday on social media, writes UNN.

I spoke with Mark Rutte. We coordinated positions on all key issues of our diplomatic work. And I am glad that in many ways Mark's views and mine coincide. I spoke about the preparation of the next trilateral format with America and Russia and what we know about possible changes in the parties' positions. - Zelenskyy wrote.

As the President noted, the parties also "discussed the situation in the energy sector and the need for further work under the PURL program."

"I am grateful to every European country that invests in our defense through PURL. Mark, thank you for your support!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

President Zelenskyy previously announced Ukraine's preparation for a new round of trilateral talks involving the US and Russia, which could take place by the end of February. Ukrainian answers to complex questions are already ready, priorities for the team have been defined, Zelenskyy indicated.