Zelenskyy discussed with Lammy the protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy. They discussed Russia's daily missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and how to strengthen defenses against them, UNN reports.

During the meeting with UK Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy, we discussed Russia's daily missile strikes on our energy infrastructure and how to strengthen defenses against them. We are grateful for the United Kingdom's decision to allocate an energy support package for Ukraine precisely now, when it is most needed. - the President of Ukraine reported.

Zelenskyy and Lammy also touched upon the situation in diplomacy and sanctions policy against Russia.

I thoroughly informed Mr. Minister about the situation on the battlefield and Russian losses. We also see how Russia is actively recruiting foreign citizens, particularly from countries of the Global South, for its criminal war. There needs to be more coordination among partners to prevent such cases. - added the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also thanked Great Britain, its government, and its people for all the assistance to Ukraine.

Britain to provide additional energy support to Ukraine worth over UAH 1 billion - MFA