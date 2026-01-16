Zelenskyy discussed with Lammy the protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and sanctions against Russia
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy met with David Lammy, discussing Ukraine's protection against Russian missile strikes on its energy infrastructure. The situation at the front and sanctions policy were also discussed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy. They discussed Russia's daily missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and how to strengthen defenses against them, UNN reports.
During the meeting with UK Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy, we discussed Russia's daily missile strikes on our energy infrastructure and how to strengthen defenses against them. We are grateful for the United Kingdom's decision to allocate an energy support package for Ukraine precisely now, when it is most needed.
Zelenskyy and Lammy also touched upon the situation in diplomacy and sanctions policy against Russia.
I thoroughly informed Mr. Minister about the situation on the battlefield and Russian losses. We also see how Russia is actively recruiting foreign citizens, particularly from countries of the Global South, for its criminal war. There needs to be more coordination among partners to prevent such cases.
Zelenskyy also thanked Great Britain, its government, and its people for all the assistance to Ukraine.
