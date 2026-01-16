$43.180.08
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 26422 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 25106 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 24286 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 23831 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 23070 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 31984 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 36351 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 27216 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 37397 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
About agency
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy discussed with Lammy the protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

President Zelenskyy met with David Lammy, discussing Ukraine's protection against Russian missile strikes on its energy infrastructure. The situation at the front and sanctions policy were also discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed with Lammy the protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy. They discussed Russia's daily missile strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and how to strengthen defenses against them, UNN reports.

During the meeting with UK Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy, we discussed Russia's daily missile strikes on our energy infrastructure and how to strengthen defenses against them. We are grateful for the United Kingdom's decision to allocate an energy support package for Ukraine precisely now, when it is most needed.

- the President of Ukraine reported.

Zelenskyy and Lammy also touched upon the situation in diplomacy and sanctions policy against Russia.

I thoroughly informed Mr. Minister about the situation on the battlefield and Russian losses. We also see how Russia is actively recruiting foreign citizens, particularly from countries of the Global South, for its criminal war. There needs to be more coordination among partners to prevent such cases.

- added the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also thanked Great Britain, its government, and its people for all the assistance to Ukraine.

Britain to provide additional energy support to Ukraine worth over UAH 1 billion - MFA16.01.26, 15:58 • 1558 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Sanctions
Energy
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Electricity
David Lammy
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine