Zelenskyy discussed with European Commission President von der Leyen the preparation of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding diplomatic efforts and further strengthening pressure on Russia. The parties discussed the preparation of the 19th EU sanctions package and Ukraine's progress on the path of European integration. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Thank you for your sympathy and solidarity with our people after such a cynical and brutal Russian shelling. This night was one of the largest attacks on Ukraine. The Russians chose Kyiv as their main target. The search and rescue operation is still ongoing. We thank everyone who supports Ukraine now and does not remain silent - the message says.

They also discussed joint diplomatic work to stop the killings, unprovoked Russian aggression, and to guarantee security for Ukrainians.

There is a lot of work at various levels right now for this very purpose. But until Russia takes real steps towards peace, pressure on it must increase. Ursula spoke about the preparation of the 19th package of European Union sanctions and coordination with other partners - the President emphasized.

"We also talked about our European integration path, about the simultaneous opening of the negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova. We expect a positive decision in the near future," Zelenskyy summarized.

