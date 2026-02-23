Zelenskyy discussed European integration and energy support for Ukraine with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Marshal of the Sejm of Poland Włodzimierz Czarzasty. They discussed Ukraine's integration into the European Union, with particular attention paid to Ukraine's defense support, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

"It is very pleasant that you came on the eve of the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale invasion. You came to support Ukraine, Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that the visit of the Marshal of the Sejm testifies to the close relations between Ukraine and Poland and the parliaments of both countries.

Zelenskyy and Czarzasty discussed Ukraine's integration into the European Union. The Marshal of the Sejm of Poland emphasized that he supports Ukraine's independence and our country's accession to the European Union.

"We cannot imagine a free Poland without a free Ukraine. We came to say that we will do everything to ensure that Ukraine joins the European Union as soon as possible," he said.

The Head of State informed about the progress of negotiations to achieve a dignified peace, in particular about the meetings of the delegations of Ukraine, the USA and Russia in Geneva.

Particular attention was paid to Ukraine's defense support. The President noted that the implementation of joint projects within the SAFE program meets the security interests of both countries, and also thanked Poland for its contribution to the PURL program. In addition, the parties discussed the launch of joint defense production.

The Head of State and the Marshal of the Sejm of Poland also discussed energy security and preparations for the international Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, which will take place in Gdansk in June.

