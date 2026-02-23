Zelenskyy discussed European integration and energy support for Ukraine with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm

$43.270.01
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:38 PM • 8660 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
05:34 PM • 8046 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
05:17 PM • 8510 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
03:53 PM • 10241 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 10800 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 10544 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 11972 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 39681 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 44777 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Publications
Exclusives
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 138233 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 147492 views
Zelenskyy discussed European integration and energy support for Ukraine with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm, Włodzimierz Czarzasty. Discussions focused on Ukraine's integration into the EU, defense support, and energy security.

Zelenskyy discussed European integration and energy support for Ukraine with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Marshal of the Sejm of Poland Włodzimierz Czarzasty. They discussed Ukraine's integration into the European Union, with particular attention paid to Ukraine's defense support, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

"It is very pleasant that you came on the eve of the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale invasion. You came to support Ukraine, Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that the visit of the Marshal of the Sejm testifies to the close relations between Ukraine and Poland and the parliaments of both countries.

Ukraine is interested in joint production of drones and missiles with Poland - Zelenskyy20.12.25, 09:40 • 12941 view

Zelenskyy and Czarzasty discussed Ukraine's integration into the European Union. The Marshal of the Sejm of Poland emphasized that he supports Ukraine's independence and our country's accession to the European Union.

"We cannot imagine a free Poland without a free Ukraine. We came to say that we will do everything to ensure that Ukraine joins the European Union as soon as possible," he said.

Ukraine offers Poland drones in exchange for MiG aircraft: what Zelenskyy said05.02.26, 15:45 • 4443 views

The Head of State informed about the progress of negotiations to achieve a dignified peace, in particular about the meetings of the delegations of Ukraine, the USA and Russia in Geneva.

Particular attention was paid to Ukraine's defense support. The President noted that the implementation of joint projects within the SAFE program meets the security interests of both countries, and also thanked Poland for its contribution to the PURL program. In addition, the parties discussed the launch of joint defense production.

The Head of State and the Marshal of the Sejm of Poland also discussed energy security and preparations for the international Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, which will take place in Gdansk in June.

Zelenskyy in Vilnius discussed energy support and air defense with the leaders of Lithuania and Poland25.01.26, 23:59 • 11427 views

Antonina Tumanova

