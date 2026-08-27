Zelenskyy discussed energy, security and the path to the EU with the leaders of Moldova and Romania

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Moldova Maia Sandu and President of Romania Nicușor Dan in Chișinău. They discussed joint energy efforts, infrastructure, the development of security capabilities, and European integration. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

"A trilateral meeting with Maia Sandu and Nicușor Dan. Today we spoke about joint energy efforts, the infrastructure that unites us and constitutes a significant part of the economic potential of our countries, the development of security capabilities, and our European integration," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that "when you are a neighbor of russia, you need to cooperate as much as possible with all your other neighbors, with all other free peoples".

"This is a key prerequisite for reliable protection and development in general. Unfortunately, our peoples have already had to experience what unfreedom is, and it was precisely because of moscow. This must remain in the past. Now and forever, we must safeguard our independence and our freedom, and therefore the ability to develop our own potential and our own lives," Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Chișinău and emphasized that we are working to guarantee more opportunities for joint security and energy.