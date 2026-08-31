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Zelenskyy changed the acting head of the State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Vadym Chenchyk was appointed acting head of the State Border Guard Service. Valerii Vavryniuk was relieved of these duties.

Zelenskyy changed the acting head of the State Border Guard Service
Vadym Chenchyk. Photo: dpsu.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy changed the acting head of the State Border Guard Service, according to Presidential Decrees No. 836/2026 and No. 837/2026 dated August 31, UNN reports.

To assign Vadym Mykolaiovych Chenchyk, Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, to temporarily perform the duties of Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

- one of the decrees states.

By a previous decree, the President relieved Valerii Vavryniuk of temporarily performing the duties of Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service04.01.26, 17:39 • 103570 views

For reference

Vadym Chenchyk was appointed Deputy Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on September 9, 2019.

He was born on November 15, 1972, in the urban-type settlement of Katerynopil, Cherkasy region.

From August 1994 to August 1996, he served in officer positions in the 23rd Separate Airmobile Brigade and the Orshanets Training Border Detachment of the Border Troops of Ukraine. From June 1998 to November 2011, he served in primary and managerial positions in the operational-search units of the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment of the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. From November 2011 to February 2014, he served in managerial positions in the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

From February to September 2014, he was Head of the Mostyska Border Guard Detachment of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. From September 2014 to February 2015, he was Head of the Mukachevo Border Guard Detachment of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. From February 2015 to May 2016, he was Assistant to the Head of the Regional Directorate for International Cooperation and Border Representative Work — Head of the International Cooperation and Border Representative Work Sector of the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Since August 2019, he has been Deputy Chief of Staff for Border Guard Service — Head of the Border Guard Service Department of the Staff of the Eastern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. From August to September 2019, he temporarily served as Director of the Department of Operational Activities of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

He was awarded the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine".

He has two sons.

Julia Shramko

Politics
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine