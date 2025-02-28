Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
Kyiv • UNN
After meeting with Trump at the White House, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke with French President Macron. He then held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
After his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Afterward, he began talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This was reported by Financial Times reporter Christopher Miller, according to UNN.
“President Zelenskiy has just spoken on the phone with French President Macron and is now talking to NATO Secretary General Rutte, a person close to the Ukrainian leader told me.”
Sibiga comments on the verbal altercation in the White House: Zelensky has the power to stand up for what is right28.02.25, 21:59 • 32034 views
Recall
During the meeting , Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would “feel” the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after an argument with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was canceled after the conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine.
After the dispute, a number of leaders expressed their support for the President of Ukraine, including the leaders of France and Poland.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made his first announcement of a visit to the United States after a dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House.