Sibiga comments on the verbal altercation in the White House: Zelensky has the power to stand up for what is right
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Zelenskyy “stood up for what is right.” In his post on X, he emphasized Ukraine's gratitude to America for its support.
President Zelenskiy has the courage and strength to stand up for what is right. He stands for Ukraine and for the goal of a just and lasting peace. We have always been and will continue to be grateful to America for its support
During the meeting , Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would "feel" the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after an argument with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was canceled after the conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine.
After the dispute, a number of leaders expressed their support for the President of Ukraine, including the leaders of France and Poland.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made his first announcement of a visit to the United States after a dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House.