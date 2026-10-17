Zelenskyy: Blocking Lindsey Graham's bill helps Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that blocking the law supported by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham benefits Russia and does not contribute to ending the war. The President said this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

According to the President of Ukraine, the diesel fuel agreement and the decision regarding the Lindsey Graham law may be only the first steps. He assumes that other decisions concerning restrictions on Russia may be considered in the future as well.

"I have already said in part that, in my view, there will be several steps. And, at least, several steps will be considered. I think that the "diesel deal" and this step regarding Lindsey’s law (Graham’s — Ed.) are not everything. Unfortunately. Unfortunately, because we all respected Lindsey very much. I would like to thank, by the way, both the Democrats and the Republicans who supported Lindsey’s bill. And he devoted his life to America, and we had an excellent relationship with him. And on the eve of the tragedy, he was in Ukraine. He always supported us. Very strongly, and promoted as much assistance to Ukraine as possible. Without him, it is difficult — I will say frankly. I am grateful to his friends in Congress who supported him, and this was a great victory. Indeed, there was such bipartisan support for this law. And now the decision to cancel all of this, to block all of this — well, it seems to me that this is, well, wrong, and it definitely helps only the "Russian" people. Definitely only them. Only their joy and desire to keep killing people. This definitely does not stop the war," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing "hellish sanctions" under Lindsey Graham’s law against Russia, but immediately suspended their implementation indefinitely. The restrictions are provided for by a law that Congress passed to increase economic pressure on the Kremlin over the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed regret over the decision concerning Lindsey Graham’s law in America, noting that the Russian Federation inflicted one of the largest strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, while rewards for Putin only encourage him to continue striking.