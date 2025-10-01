$41.140.18
Zelenskyy awarded the rank of major general to two brigadier generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: details of the decrees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1342 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the rank of major general to Hennadiy Shapovalov and Yevheniy Ostryanskyy. They are the Commander of the Ground Forces and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy awarded the rank of major general to two brigadier generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: details of the decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the rank of Major General to two Brigadier Generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is stated in the relevant decrees on the President's website, reports UNN.

Details

This refers to the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Hennadiy Shapovalov, and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yevhen Ostryanskyi.

Additionally

Hennadiy Shapovalov has been the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2025. Prior to that, he was the commander of the "South" operational command, the "Tavria" operational-strategic group of troops, and the commander of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade, which later became the 59th separate assault brigade of unmanned systems named after Yakiv Handziuk.

Recall

On the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the title of hero cities to 16 cities. They are located in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

