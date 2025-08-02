$41.710.00
Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The President of Ukraine awarded journalist Viktoria Roshchyna the Order of Liberty. She died in Russian captivity due to torture.

Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Liberty to journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died due to torture in Russian captivity. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In October 2024, we learned about a difficult and unjust loss: Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna died in Russian captivity. She was already on the exchange lists. Russia pledged to release her but did not keep its word. Viktoria is one of those who told the truth about the war. She worked on the front lines, in temporarily occupied territories, risking her life. In February of this year, her body with numerous signs of torture was returned to Ukraine. Since then, all relevant examinations have been ongoing. Today, we honor Viktoria Roshchyna posthumously. She was awarded the Order of Liberty. For unwavering faith that freedom will overcome everything. Honor and bright memory to Viktoria Roshchyna," Zelenskyy wrote.

By Decree of the President No. 569/2025 of August 1, "for civic courage, patriotism, selfless defense of the sovereignty and independence of the Ukrainian state, constitutional rights and freedoms of man," Viktoria Roshchyna was posthumously awarded the Order of Liberty.

Recall

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 in the Russian-occupied territory. In October 2024, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets received official confirmation from Russia about Roshchyna's death in captivity.

Later, it became known that traces of torture were found on Viktoria Roshchyna's body. Even later, the body was returned, but it was missing some internal organs. This was likely done to conceal the cause of death.

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the appeal for the posthumous awarding of the title of Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoria Roshchyna.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

