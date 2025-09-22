Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the First Lady of Ukraine and his team, arrived in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly, reports UNN.

Together with the First Lady of Ukraine and the team, they arrived in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly, the first summit at the leaders' level of our Coalition for the Return of Children, and the annual summit of the Crimean Platform, which in 2025 will be held for the first time on a global platform to emphasize the global nature of the changes caused by this war – a war that Russia started in Crimea.