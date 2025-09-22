$41.250.00
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
05:45 PM
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the First Lady and his team. He will take part in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimea Platform, and will also hold almost two dozen meetings.

Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the First Lady of Ukraine and his team, arrived in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly, reports UNN.

Together with the First Lady of Ukraine and the team, they arrived in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly, the first summit at the leaders' level of our Coalition for the Return of Children, and the annual summit of the Crimean Platform, which in 2025 will be held for the first time on a global platform to emphasize the global nature of the changes caused by this war – a war that Russia started in Crimea.

 - Zelenskyy announced on Telegram.

According to him, Ukraine remembers the roots of Russian aggression.

We are doing everything to stop the war. We are working to guarantee long-term security for all Ukrainian children. We need the support of partners. And such new support will definitely be the result of this diplomatic week 

- the President noted.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, almost two dozen meetings are planned in the USA.

A busy few days ahead. Ukraine must become stronger. Thank you to everyone who helps! 

- the Head of State summarized.

Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House

Addition

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Antonina Tumanova

