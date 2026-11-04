Zelenskyy arrived in Madrid for talks on strengthening air defense

$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
04:55 PM • 1014 views
The Head of the SBU dismissed two senior officials over an investigation by the NABU and offered “the Mexican” a chance to surrender
04:32 PM • 10917 views
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next Steps
04:04 PM • 12288 views
Clash in Borshchahivka: Valentyna Moloda remanded in custody for 60 days without the right to bail
03:46 PM • 14195 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place
01:49 PM • 25077 views
Deadly Russian strike on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises to 40, some bodies have yet to be identifiedPhoto
01:26 PM • 25643 views
In Kyiv, a preventive measure is being chosen for Valentyna Moloda, a participant in the events in Borshchahivka — what she is suspected ofPhoto
01:17 PM • 21401 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto
12:58 PM • 16061 views
European Commission revealed Ukraine’s “ambitious” goal of completing accession negotiations by the end of 2028, emphasizing the acceleration of reforms
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 24498 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
11:25 AM • 21437 views
Situation in the energy sector has been partially stabilized; most regions and Kyiv are returning to scheduled outages — Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The wife of the Russian ambassador caused a scandal in Canberra: representatives of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia announced a boycottNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 12668 views
Due to Russian attacks, nuclear power plants reduced their output; power outages in Kyiv and 7 regions - Ministry of EnergyNovember 4, 10:30 AM • 24233 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 19781 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 13313 views
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 11904 views
Publications
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next Steps04:32 PM • 10865 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take place03:46 PM • 14158 views
Railway Workers’ Day in Ukraine: the history of the holiday, working under shelling, and the future of the railway12:42 PM • 19865 views
Delaying the trial will not save one from liability — a lawyer explained how to stop the limitation periods
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 24474 views
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 71829 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Niagara Falls lit up blue after the Democrats’ victory in the United States02:27 PM • 11988 views
P. Diddy will spend his birthday in prison — what will be on the "celebratory" menu02:01 PM • 13393 views
The penguins living near "Vernadsky" have laid their first eggs — how many are expectedPhoto01:17 PM • 21380 views
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this dayNovember 4, 04:05 AM • 28472 views
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress November 4, 03:08 AM • 37894 views
Actual
Social network
Starlink
ATACMS
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Heating

Zelenskyy arrived in Madrid for talks on strengthening air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

The President will hold meetings in Madrid on air defense, defense cooperation, and production. Contacts with representatives of the United States are also planned.

Zelenskyy arrived in Madrid for talks on strengthening air defense
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Madrid, UNN reports.

Important meetings and negotiations lie ahead in Madrid. The first priority is strengthening air defense for Ukraine, protecting our people, and developing defense cooperation and production. We are grateful to Spain for the assistance provided. We are preparing new steps in support 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, contacts with the American side are also planned in the coming days.

We are coordinating with our partners to achieve concrete results on security issues and further steps toward peace. Protection from Russian strikes and the restoration of peace are necessary. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine 

- the Head of State concluded.

Germany has planned 11.6 billion euros in aid for Ukraine in its 2027 budget – Zelenskyy03.11.26, 21:35 • 4260 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Spain
Madrid
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine