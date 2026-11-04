Zelenskyy arrived in Madrid for talks on strengthening air defense

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Madrid, UNN reports.

Important meetings and negotiations lie ahead in Madrid. The first priority is strengthening air defense for Ukraine, protecting our people, and developing defense cooperation and production. We are grateful to Spain for the assistance provided. We are preparing new steps in support - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, contacts with the American side are also planned in the coming days.

We are coordinating with our partners to achieve concrete results on security issues and further steps toward peace. Protection from Russian strikes and the restoration of peace are necessary. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine - the Head of State concluded.

Germany has planned 11.6 billion euros in aid for Ukraine in its 2027 budget – Zelenskyy