Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark at the beginning of the country's EU presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark in connection with the country's assumption of the EU presidency, he plans to deliver a speech, reports DR.dk, writes UNN.

Details

"A secret guest has arrived in Denmark in connection with the EU presidency. This is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has just landed," the publication writes, noting that this has been confirmed by the country's prime minister's office.

As stated, he is scheduled to deliver a speech.

Recall

Denmark will chair the Council of the EU from July 1 to December 31, 2025, focusing on supporting Ukraine, strengthening the defense industry and EU security, and maintaining sanctions against Russia.

