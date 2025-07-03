$41.810.01
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
09:27 AM
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
07:48 AM
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
06:58 AM
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
06:55 AM
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
06:19 AM
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 02:12 PM
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusives
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
08:45 AM
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem
July 2, 01:43 PM
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market
July 2, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark at the beginning of the country's EU presidency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 145 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark, where he will deliver a speech. His visit is related to the start of Denmark's presidency of the EU Council from July 1 to December 31, 2025.

Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark at the beginning of the country's EU presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark in connection with the country's assumption of the EU presidency, he plans to deliver a speech, reports DR.dk, writes UNN.

Details

"A secret guest has arrived in Denmark in connection with the EU presidency. This is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has just landed," the publication writes, noting that this has been confirmed by the country's prime minister's office.

As stated, he is scheduled to deliver a speech.

Recall

Denmark will chair the Council of the EU from July 1 to December 31, 2025, focusing on supporting Ukraine, strengthening the defense industry and EU security, and maintaining sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine is preparing new agreements with Denmark and other partners on weapons and drone production - Zelenskyy
02.07.25, 20:23

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
News of the World
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
