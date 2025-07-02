Ukraine is preparing new agreements with Denmark and other partners on weapons and drone production - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with government officials and the team of the President's Office, following which the President announced that Ukraine is preparing new agreements with Denmark and other partners on the production of weapons and drones. Zelensky said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, we also discussed the next steps in relations with the European Union – for this half-year of Denmark's presidency. There was a meeting today with our government officials and the Office team – we are also preparing new agreements with Denmark and other partners on weapon production, joint production, and we are preparing news regarding our drones, interceptor drones," Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the military, following which he announced that Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, but countermeasures are already being prepared, including the development of interceptor drones.