In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Ukraine is preparing new agreements with Denmark and other partners on weapons and drone production - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 463 views

President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of new agreements with Denmark and other partners regarding the joint production of weapons and drones. News regarding interceptor drones is also being prepared.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with government officials and the team of the President's Office, following which the President announced that Ukraine is preparing new agreements with Denmark and other partners on the production of weapons and drones. Zelensky said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, we also discussed the next steps in relations with the European Union – for this half-year of Denmark's presidency. There was a meeting today with our government officials and the Office team – we are also preparing new agreements with Denmark and other partners on weapon production, joint production, and we are preparing news regarding our drones, interceptor drones," Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the military, following which he announced that Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, but countermeasures are already being prepared, including the development of interceptor drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
European Union
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
