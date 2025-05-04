Zelenskyy arrived at Prague Castle for a meeting with the President of the Czech Republic

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic. During the ceremony, in the presence of the guard of honor, the Head of the Ukrainian State and his wife Olena were met by Czech President Petr Pavel and his wife, reports UNN.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at Prague Castle to meet with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel. The welcoming ceremony was accompanied by the performance of the national anthems of Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

After that, the leaders went inside Prague Castle for further negotiations.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Czech Republic to meet with President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala. The parties will discuss military aviation and joint pressure on Russia.