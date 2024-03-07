Zelenskyy approves Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK - Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, may become Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny may become Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN writes.
Details
On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the President of Ukraine approved the candidacy of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent a request to the British side for an agriman.
We will remind
On February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the dismissal of Valery Zaluzhny from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the appointment of Oleksandr Syrskyi to this position.