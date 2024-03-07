$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy approves Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30173 views

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, may become Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny may become Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN writes.

Details

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the President of Ukraine approved the candidacy of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland 

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent a request to the British side for an agriman.

We will remind

On February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the dismissal of Valery Zaluzhny from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the appointment of Oleksandr Syrskyi to this position.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
