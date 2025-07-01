Zelenskyy approved new NSDC decisions on synchronizing sanctions with the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect new NSDC decisions on synchronizing Ukrainian sanctions with relevant EU decisions, the Presidential Office reported on July 1, writes UNN.

Details

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect three decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the application of sanctions and signed relevant decrees," the Presidential Office reported.

This, as stated, became a step towards further synchronization of Ukrainian sanctions with EU decisions, as well as the first stage of implementing the NSDC decision of June 27, 2025, "On synchronizing the sanctions pressure of Ukraine, the European Union, and other members of the Group of Seven on the Russian Federation and related entities."

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully synchronizes EU sanctions against Russia, Iran next

"In total, 403 individuals and 188 legal entities were sanctioned. Thus, Ukraine synchronized its sanctions with the 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th EU sanctions packages," the Office reported.

It is also noted that the decision concerning individuals involved in human rights violations in Belarus, and decisions adopted by the EU in 2011 and 2020-2025 concerning individuals involved in human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and military support for Russia in the war against Ukraine, have been synchronized.

"Our state continues to prepare the next sanctions packages for full synchronization of sanctions policy with partners. Ukraine expects maximum reflection and support for Ukrainian sanctions from the international community in relevant national decisions," the Presidential Office emphasized.

Zelenskyy approved the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and partners against Russia: what is envisaged