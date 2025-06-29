Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully synchronizes EU sanctions against Russia, Iran next

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
04:28 PM • 16282 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
02:43 PM • 43114 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 58734 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 168646 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 152153 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 85881 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 100042 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 146595 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 224430 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 89175 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
73%
742mm
Popular news
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 66071 views
Russia directly threatens our lives in Germany – Foreign MinisterJune 29, 10:25 AM • 110627 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 48183 views
Sadovyi called the falling of a “Shahed” drone in the center of Lviv a fakeJune 29, 11:41 AM • 33678 views
Ukraine began producing "LEGIT" combat robots for defense needs05:09 PM • 13721 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 168699 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 224454 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 213364 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 273076 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 205835 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 48765 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 66637 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 152183 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 49492 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 57270 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully synchronizes EU sanctions against Russia, Iran next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

Ukraine has fully synchronized the 13th and 14th packages of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation and will 100% synchronize the EU sanctions package against Iran. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of sanctions for limiting Russian capabilities and expects quick action from Ukrainian institutions.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully synchronizes EU sanctions against Russia, Iran next

Ukraine has fully synchronized the 13th and 14th packages of European Union sanctions against Russia, and the package of European sanctions against Iran will also be 100% synchronized. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on June 29, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, work on synchronizing sanctions will continue. He noted that he expects "rapid movement" from Ukrainian state institutions.

Now sanctions must be one of the key priorities – the world's sanctions against Russia. This is what truly limits Russian strategic development capabilities, their potential, and should increasingly painfully limit Russia's ability to continue this war, the war against our independence

– said Zelenskyy.

He added that next week Ukraine, together with its partners, is preparing new decisions on protection against Russian aggression.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is considering new sanctions against Russia, which include tariffs for countries that buy goods from Russia. This was stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Republican Party (United States)
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9