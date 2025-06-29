Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully synchronizes EU sanctions against Russia, Iran next
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has fully synchronized the 13th and 14th packages of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation and will 100% synchronize the EU sanctions package against Iran. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of sanctions for limiting Russian capabilities and expects quick action from Ukrainian institutions.
Ukraine has fully synchronized the 13th and 14th packages of European Union sanctions against Russia, and the package of European sanctions against Iran will also be 100% synchronized. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on June 29, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to Zelenskyy, work on synchronizing sanctions will continue. He noted that he expects "rapid movement" from Ukrainian state institutions.
Now sanctions must be one of the key priorities – the world's sanctions against Russia. This is what truly limits Russian strategic development capabilities, their potential, and should increasingly painfully limit Russia's ability to continue this war, the war against our independence
He added that next week Ukraine, together with its partners, is preparing new decisions on protection against Russian aggression.
Recall
US President Donald Trump is considering new sanctions against Russia, which include tariffs for countries that buy goods from Russia. This was stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.