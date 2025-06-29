Zelenskyy: Ukraine fully synchronizes EU sanctions against Russia, Iran next

Ukraine has fully synchronized the 13th and 14th packages of European Union sanctions against Russia, and the package of European sanctions against Iran will also be 100% synchronized. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on June 29, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, work on synchronizing sanctions will continue. He noted that he expects "rapid movement" from Ukrainian state institutions.

Now sanctions must be one of the key priorities – the world's sanctions against Russia. This is what truly limits Russian strategic development capabilities, their potential, and should increasingly painfully limit Russia's ability to continue this war, the war against our independence – said Zelenskyy.

He added that next week Ukraine, together with its partners, is preparing new decisions on protection against Russian aggression.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is considering new sanctions against Russia, which include tariffs for countries that buy goods from Russia. This was stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.