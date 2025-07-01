Zelenskyy announces new sanctions against Russia: increased pressure is inevitable

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has clear information, and partners confirm this, that sanctions against Russia are indeed painful, therefore it is necessary to increase pressure that will encourage Russia to truly think about something else, besides the front and hatred of neighbors. He also noted that Ukraine is preparing new sanction decisions, UNN reports.

Today, a new presidency began in the EU Council – the presidency of Denmark, and it is important for us that this period – the next six months – becomes truly effective both in security issues, particularly for the defense industry, and in sanction issues, so that all pressure against Russia truly works – and works in such a way as to end this war and truly limit Russia's aggressive potential. We have clear information – and partners confirm this – that sanctions against Russia are indeed painful, and if the pressure is increased further, it will encourage Russia to truly think about something else, besides the front and hatred of neighbors. - said Zelenskyy.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine continues to work in the sanction direction – new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council regarding sanctions will be made soon.

Relevant materials are already being prepared - Zelenskyy noted.

Let us recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on synchronizing Ukrainian sanctions with relevant EU decisions.