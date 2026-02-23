Zelenskyy announced the preparation of expanded sanctions against Lukashenka and his entourage

Ukraine considers sanctions against the self-proclaimed president of Belarus as only the first step and is already preparing a legal basis for further strengthening of its sanctions policy due to support for the war against Ukraine. This was stated by President Zelensky in an interview with the Belarusian independent media "Zerkalo", an excerpt of which he shared on social networks, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, future sanctions will concern not only Lukashenka himself, but also his inner circle, including family members.

"Sanctions against Lukashenka are the first step. We will develop this and are currently working on a legal basis for continuing the sanctions policy. This will apply not only to Lukashenka, but also to his entourage, his sons, etc.," the President noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine is closely monitoring the military assistance that the Belarusian regime provides to Russia. At the same time, Kyiv had not previously raised the issue of Lukashenka in dialogue with the United States, given the American side's desire to seek diplomatic channels of communication with Minsk.

"We will now join this track and discuss with the Americans that this cannot be. That he supports the Russian regime – not only supports Russia's geopolitics, but supports the war and helps kill civilians," Zelensky emphasized.

The President also stated that Ukraine has documented evidence of Belarus's involvement in attacks on Ukrainian territory.

"We have evidence of this. All of this is on maps, videos, everything is recorded – how 'Shaheds' entered from the territory of Belarus thanks to repeaters. And after that, strikes were launched against us and there were civilian casualties. For us, this is a crime," he emphasized.

According to the Head of State, Ukraine has already begun work on the legal component to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Zelenskyy: Russia deployed repeaters to control Shaheds in Belarus