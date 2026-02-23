Zelenskyy announced the preparation of expanded sanctions against Lukashenka and his entourage

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 208 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 3248 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 11116 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 16248 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 16720 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 28257 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 40595 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 40037 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 61401 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 52233 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
4m/s
91%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in UkraineFebruary 23, 04:34 AM • 16421 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhotoFebruary 23, 04:51 AM • 31119 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses07:45 AM • 29100 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 27458 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 11162 views
Publications
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 188 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 115835 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 125661 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 131423 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 142090 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Jennifer Lopez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 9620 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 27495 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 57577 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 58349 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 57704 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed 131
Heating

Zelenskyy announced the preparation of expanded sanctions against Lukashenka and his entourage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

Ukraine considers sanctions against Alexander Lukashenka as a first step. A legal framework is being prepared for further strengthening of the sanctions policy due to support for the war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced the preparation of expanded sanctions against Lukashenka and his entourage

Ukraine considers sanctions against the self-proclaimed president of Belarus as only the first step and is already preparing a legal basis for further strengthening of its sanctions policy due to support for the war against Ukraine. This was stated by President Zelensky in an interview with the Belarusian independent media "Zerkalo", an excerpt of which he shared on social networks, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, future sanctions will concern not only Lukashenka himself, but also his inner circle, including family members.

"Sanctions against Lukashenka are the first step. We will develop this and are currently working on a legal basis for continuing the sanctions policy. This will apply not only to Lukashenka, but also to his entourage, his sons, etc.," the President noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine is closely monitoring the military assistance that the Belarusian regime provides to Russia. At the same time, Kyiv had not previously raised the issue of Lukashenka in dialogue with the United States, given the American side's desire to seek diplomatic channels of communication with Minsk.

"We will now join this track and discuss with the Americans that this cannot be. That he supports the Russian regime – not only supports Russia's geopolitics, but supports the war and helps kill civilians," Zelensky emphasized.

The President also stated that Ukraine has documented evidence of Belarus's involvement in attacks on Ukrainian territory.

"We have evidence of this. All of this is on maps, videos, everything is recorded – how 'Shaheds' entered from the territory of Belarus thanks to repeaters. And after that, strikes were launched against us and there were civilian casualties. For us, this is a crime," he emphasized.

According to the Head of State, Ukraine has already begun work on the legal component to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Zelenskyy: Russia deployed repeaters to control Shaheds in Belarus23.02.26, 13:54 • 1552 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Minsk
Belarus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv