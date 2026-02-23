$43.270.01
Zelenskyy: Russia deployed repeaters to control Shaheds in Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has neutralized some of the repeaters that helped Russians attack Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy: Russia deployed repeaters to control Shaheds in Belarus

Belarusians must understand all the risks entailed by the actions of the country's authorities, such as the deployment of repeaters for controlling attack drones and the placement of "Oreshnik" on its territory. This was stated in an interview with the Belarusian independent media "Zerkalo" by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

"Now Belarus knows exactly what is happening on its territory. It can no longer be said, as Lukashenka told me earlier after the start of the full-scale invasion, that missiles flew, and they had been standing here for a long time, and we do not control this.

Now, the repeaters of modern Shahed drones are new equipment that has appeared on the territory of Belarus and helps to hit our people and energy infrastructure. Because it is thanks to these repeaters that adjustments are made," Zelenskyy said.

He added that "we did everything so that three or four of them would no longer be there." He emphasized that Ukraine had to do this, as these repeaters are technological support for Russian attack drones that are attacking Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also recalled the preparations for equipping a site for the deployment of "Oreshnik" on the territory of Belarus, which Lukashenka authorized.

Probable "Oreshnik" vehicles spotted in Belarus - satellite images

"And therefore, we are now at such a moment when, in my opinion, Belarusians must understand all the risks.

In my opinion, NATO should view "Oreshnik" as a legitimate target. Ukraine will assess this threat. Lukashenka is making a big mistake. The issue is not only "Oreshnik." Everyone sees that they are now putting on more of a show. They haven't brought in the entire "Oreshnik" yet; they've brought in the relevant vehicles. And they are already doing everything to scare Europe. But he is playing in vain, because after these steps, without even asking Lukashenka, the Russians will bring "Oreshnik" to the territory of Belarus," Zelenskyy said.

Russia uses Belarus to attack Ukraine and threatens NATO countries - ISW

In addition, the President of Ukraine recalled the Russian military exercises on the territory of Belarus.

"Again. We will see how large they will be. But when they were very massive, an offensive on the territory of Ukraine began. Therefore, all this is definitely a great risk for Ukraine. And, I believe, a great risk for Belarusians," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Russia and Belarus regularly conduct joint military exercises. The last exercises took place in Belarus from January 16 to February 1. These were   large-scale flight-tactical exercises of Russian and Belarusian aviation, involving all airfields and training grounds of the Air Force and Air Defense.

Belarus provides its airfields for Russian aircraft that attack Ukraine. It was from the territory of Belarus on February 24, 2022, that Russian troops invaded Ukraine in the north.

 

Yevhen Tsarenko

