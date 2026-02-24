Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia - 29 Russian entities and 15 organizations

$43.300.02
The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Rubikon unit's MTZ and other occupation facilities, including with the use of ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 17639 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 16271 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 15825 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 16322 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 15669 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22098 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40413 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30799 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 30349 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigationPhotoFebruary 24, 02:58 AM • 7636 views
Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military serviceFebruary 24, 04:30 AM • 4900 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 19263 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 6770 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 12532 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 17628 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 41509 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 61372 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 64676 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 157580 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 630 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 22642 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 20452 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 21181 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 39408 views
Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia - 29 Russian entities and 15 organizations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against 29 Russian entities and 15 organizations. They support aggression and occupation, spread propaganda, and steal cultural values.

Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia - 29 Russian entities and 15 organizations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia - there is a new decision on sanctions against 29 Russian entities and 15 Russian organizations and bodies of the so-called occupation administrations, writes UNN.

Details

"Russians have a long tradition of using historical untruths, manipulations, and omissions as weapons. But there is no Russian weapon that we have not learned to destroy, and we will overcome this ideological weapon of theirs as well. Sanctions are one of the tools," the President pointed out.

Today, there is a new decision on sanctions against 29 Russian entities and 15 Russian organizations and bodies of the so-called occupation administrations. They support Russian aggression and occupation of Ukrainian territories, spread Russian propaganda and distort history and real facts, steal our documents from archives and cultural values from museums and reserves of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "we are also working on synchronizing sanctions in international jurisdictions." "All relevant information will be handed over to partners for further work," the President noted.

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies21.02.26, 11:59 • 32141 view

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
