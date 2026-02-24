Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against Russia - 29 Russian entities and 15 organizations
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against 29 Russian entities and 15 organizations. They support aggression and occupation, spread propaganda, and steal cultural values.
Details
"Russians have a long tradition of using historical untruths, manipulations, and omissions as weapons. But there is no Russian weapon that we have not learned to destroy, and we will overcome this ideological weapon of theirs as well. Sanctions are one of the tools," the President pointed out.
Today, there is a new decision on sanctions against 29 Russian entities and 15 Russian organizations and bodies of the so-called occupation administrations. They support Russian aggression and occupation of Ukrainian territories, spread Russian propaganda and distort history and real facts, steal our documents from archives and cultural values from museums and reserves of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.
According to him, "we are also working on synchronizing sanctions in international jurisdictions." "All relevant information will be handed over to partners for further work," the President noted.
