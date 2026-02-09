Zelenskyy announced new programs to support people and communities: what to expect for private homeowners

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 5602 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 10493 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 21946 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 37873 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 40076 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 55879 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 53683 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42670 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40946 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27279 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
0.6m/s
78%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 23532 views
Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - ReutersFebruary 9, 10:16 AM • 8966 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 18410 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 19034 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 10116 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 10137 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 18432 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 60692 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 82108 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 98592 views
Actual people
Andriy Shevchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Italy
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion05:00 PM • 2052 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 3336 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 4342 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 35193 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 38585 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy announced new programs to support people and communities: what to expect for private homeowners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new programs to support people and communities, including expanding opportunities for private homeowners regarding autonomous power supply. The government will also make it easier for condominiums to purchase generators and other equipment.

Zelenskyy announced new programs to support people and communities: what to expect for private homeowners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new programs to support people and communities. In particular, the opportunities of the program to support owners of private houses for autonomous power supply will be expanded, UNN reports.

We agreed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on new programs to support people and communities. The Government of Ukraine should make the purchase of new equipment by HOAs significantly more accessible – generators and other equipment needed in conditions of electricity shortage. The opportunities of the program to support owners of private houses for autonomous power supply will also be expanded. Government officials should present all the details of the new programs in the near future.

- Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine launches "SvitloDim" program: HOAs can receive up to UAH 300,000 for energy equipment28.01.26, 21:18 • 4634 views

Let's add

The Prime Minister also reported to the President on the status of implementation of existing support programs.

Applications from individual entrepreneurs for payments that help maintain and repair generators are actively coming in – almost 20,000 such applications already. The zero-interest loan program for the purchase of generators has reached half a billion hryvnias and will continue to grow – there are funds in the program. The program of warmth packages, which are distributed to people, particularly in Kyiv, should reach a volume of 40,000 packages this week. About 400,000 Ukrainians are in a special program of targeted assistance to those whose standard of living, unfortunately, is the lowest. Such people received 6,500 hryvnias this winter.

- Zelenskyy noted.

According to the Head of State, the winter support program clearly demonstrated its results and usefulness for people – within this program, 17.8 million Ukrainians have already received assistance.

We will continue all effective support programs.

- the Head of State summarized.

The government has allocated UAH 800 million for the first stage of the "SvitloDIM" program29.01.26, 20:10 • 4332 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv