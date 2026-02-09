Zelenskyy announced new programs to support people and communities: what to expect for private homeowners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new programs to support people and communities. In particular, the opportunities of the program to support owners of private houses for autonomous power supply will be expanded, UNN reports.

We agreed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on new programs to support people and communities. The Government of Ukraine should make the purchase of new equipment by HOAs significantly more accessible – generators and other equipment needed in conditions of electricity shortage. The opportunities of the program to support owners of private houses for autonomous power supply will also be expanded. Government officials should present all the details of the new programs in the near future. - Zelenskyy said.

The Prime Minister also reported to the President on the status of implementation of existing support programs.

Applications from individual entrepreneurs for payments that help maintain and repair generators are actively coming in – almost 20,000 such applications already. The zero-interest loan program for the purchase of generators has reached half a billion hryvnias and will continue to grow – there are funds in the program. The program of warmth packages, which are distributed to people, particularly in Kyiv, should reach a volume of 40,000 packages this week. About 400,000 Ukrainians are in a special program of targeted assistance to those whose standard of living, unfortunately, is the lowest. Such people received 6,500 hryvnias this winter. - Zelenskyy noted.

According to the Head of State, the winter support program clearly demonstrated its results and usefulness for people – within this program, 17.8 million Ukrainians have already received assistance.

We will continue all effective support programs. - the Head of State summarized.

