Zelenskyy and Bulgarian Prime Minister agree on joint energy and defense projects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, during which the parties agreed on concrete steps to strengthen energy security and defense cooperation in the region. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

I had a conversation with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov. We discussed strengthening energy cooperation and agreed on steps that will help energy security in our region. There are concrete solutions, and we will definitely implement them. – Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

According to the president, one of the key topics was defense cooperation, particularly within the framework of the European SAFE instrument, which opens up new opportunities for joint production of defense products.

I offered Mr. Prime Minister joint production projects, including those related to increasing the level of security in the Black Sea. Bulgaria is interested in cooperation with Ukraine. We agreed that our teams will work out all the details. – Zelenskyy emphasized.

The conversation was a continuation of Kyiv's active dialogue with EU member states on strengthening security in the southeastern direction and developing joint energy initiatives.

