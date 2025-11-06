Zelenskyy held talks with the President of Kenya: discussed Russian strikes, recruitment of foreigners, and abduction of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the content of his conversation with Kenyan President William Ruto, during which the parties discussed security challenges, bilateral cooperation, and support for Ukraine at the international level. Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Had a productive conversation with Kenyan President William Ruto. Informed about Russian strikes against people and infrastructure and thanked for the warm words of support – said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the head of state, during the negotiations, the parties discussed the issue of Russian recruitment of foreign citizens to participate in the war against Ukraine.

We touched upon the issue of Russian recruitment of foreign citizens into their criminal war. We know about all fraudulent methods. We will work more closely to stop this – emphasized the president.

Zelenskyy also announced that the Ukrainian and Kenyan sides will intensify bilateral projects that the teams of both countries are already working on.

He separately emphasized the importance of Kenya's support for the Ukrainian resolution at the UN, aimed at condemning Russia's illegal removal of Ukrainian children.

This month, Ukraine will present a resolution at the UN condemning Russia's illegal abductions and deportations of Ukrainian children. Thank you for the fact that we can count on Kenya's support – Zelenskyy concluded.

