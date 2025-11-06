Zelenskyy held talks with the President of Kenya: discussed Russian strikes, recruitment of foreigners, and abduction of Ukrainian children
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy held talks with Kenyan President William Ruto, during which they discussed security challenges and bilateral cooperation. The parties also touched upon the issue of Russian recruitment of foreigners and Kenya's support for the Ukrainian resolution at the UN regarding the abduction of children.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the content of his conversation with Kenyan President William Ruto, during which the parties discussed security challenges, bilateral cooperation, and support for Ukraine at the international level. Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.
Details
Had a productive conversation with Kenyan President William Ruto. Informed about Russian strikes against people and infrastructure and thanked for the warm words of support
According to the head of state, during the negotiations, the parties discussed the issue of Russian recruitment of foreign citizens to participate in the war against Ukraine.
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern06.11.25, 13:26 • 18976 views
We touched upon the issue of Russian recruitment of foreign citizens into their criminal war. We know about all fraudulent methods. We will work more closely to stop this
Zelenskyy also announced that the Ukrainian and Kenyan sides will intensify bilateral projects that the teams of both countries are already working on.
He separately emphasized the importance of Kenya's support for the Ukrainian resolution at the UN, aimed at condemning Russia's illegal removal of Ukrainian children.
This month, Ukraine will present a resolution at the UN condemning Russia's illegal abductions and deportations of Ukrainian children. Thank you for the fact that we can count on Kenya's support
Not enough pressure: Zelenskyy calls on the West to strengthen sanctions and use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine06.11.25, 10:31 • 2708 views