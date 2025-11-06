Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new sanctions decisions – Ukraine's synchronization with the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, new sanctions against Russian entities involved in resource extraction in the Arctic, and also announced new NSDC decisions against Russian military production, propagandists, and collaborators, as well as a response to Russian sanctions against the Prime Minister of Ukraine and other Ukrainian officials, UNN reports.

"I have signed several new sanctions decisions. We continue to synchronize partners' sanctions within Ukrainian jurisdiction, and as of today, the 19th package of the European Union's sanctions against Russia for this war comes into force in Ukraine." - Zelenskyy announced.

According to him, work is also underway to extend EU sanctions to the jurisdictions of other European countries outside the EU. "This is a strong package. It targets, in particular, the export of Russian resources and schemes for supplying electronic components to Russia, and the overall impact on limiting Russian earnings from the 19th package is estimated at least in tens of billions of euros annually," the President noted.

"We are also applying our new sanctions against Russian entities involved in resource extraction in the Arctic, and thereby financing Russia's ability to wage war. We already know that this sanctions step of ours will be continued by partners through the consideration of our proposals in their sanctions packages. I thank everyone who helps," Zelenskyy stated.

The President also announced that he "instructed to prepare new decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine based on relevant submissions regarding entities in the field of Russian propaganda and military production, as well as against collaborators." "There will also be our sanctions response to Russian sanctions against the Prime Minister of Ukraine and other our government officials," the Head of State indicated.

"Of course, Russian sanctions, unlike world sanctions, do not create real problems, but at a time when the majority of the world, together with us, is trying to do everything possible to end this war, any Russian escalations, including propagandistic ones, deserve an appropriate and tangible response," the President noted.

"Russia must end this war, which it started and is prolonging, and concrete steps towards this and meaningful diplomacy are needed. Other scenarios will mean increased pressure on everyone who matters there for Russia. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy concluded.

Not enough pressure: Zelenskyy calls on the West to strengthen sanctions and use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine