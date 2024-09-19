Zelenskyy: About 40 thousand Russian troops were diverted to Kursk direction - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that active operations are underway in the Kursk region, about 40 thousand Russian troops have been diverted to this area, and also spoke about replenishing the exchange fund in this area. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

Today we had a lot of work with the military and special services. We had a report from Chief Commander Syrsky, a report from the Foreign Intelligence Service, a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. We are forming the content for detailed, thorough negotiations with our partners. This applies to both Donetsk and other areas. Currently, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to reduce the assault potential in Donetsk region. The situation remains extremely difficult. Heavy fighting is taking place every day. Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions, but we are doing our best to ensure the stability of our combat brigades. There is a separate operation in the Kursk region. We have already managed to divert about 40 thousand Russian troops to this area. Our active actions continue, and we are replenishing the exchange fund for us, for Ukraine. All these are important things that affect the overall situation in the war ,” Zelensky said.

Recall

The Ukrainian military says it has stopped a Russian counteroffensive in the Kursk region. Thousands of Russian civilians are on the territory occupied by the Ukrainians and are being provided with aid.