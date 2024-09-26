President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States is being extended for another day. This was reported to Voice of America by sources in the Ukrainian delegation, UNN reports.

The publication does not provide any further details.

We can only assume that the visit was extended to allow for a meeting between Zelenskyy and US presidential candidate Donald Trump. The President of Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized that he wants to present the Victory Plan to both US presidential candidates.

Previously

The team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to meet with US presidential candidate Donald Trump at his residence. Kyiv believes that this development could be called "interference in the election campaign."

Recall

A US House of Representatives committee has initiated an investigation into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to a weapons plant in Pennsylvania. Republicans suspect the Biden administration of using state resources for the election campaign.