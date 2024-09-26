ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102297 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175725 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142379 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145803 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140028 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186394 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112158 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176449 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104789 views

Zelensky's visit to the US extended for another day - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16123 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States has been extended for another day.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States is being extended for another day. This was reported to Voice of America by sources in the Ukrainian delegation, UNN reports.

The publication does not provide any further details.

We can only assume that the visit was extended to allow for a meeting between Zelenskyy and US presidential candidate Donald Trump. The President of Ukraine has repeatedly emphasized that he wants to present the Victory Plan to both US presidential candidates.

Previously

The team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to meet with US presidential candidate Donald Trump at his residence. Kyiv believes that this development could be called "interference in the election campaign." 

Recall

A US House of Representatives committee has initiated an investigation into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to a weapons plant in Pennsylvania. Republicans suspect the Biden administration of using state resources for the election campaign.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
