Zelensky was presented with the Environmental Agreement for Ukraine: the document contains 50 recommendations

The International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War presented President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an Environmental Treaty for Ukraine containing 50 recommendations. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

For example, President Zelenskyy met with members of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, headed by former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

The meeting was also attended by Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Gautala, European Union Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virgijunis Sinkevicius, former member of the Åland Islands Parliament Simon Holmström, and Swedish Member of Parliament Rebecca Le Moyne.

Zelensky thanked the experts for their work in the important area of environmental protection, which has suffered significant damage due to Russian aggression. In particular, he noted the development of mechanisms to overcome the consequences of the war for the environment.

The President reportedly praised the Environmental Treaty for Ukraine developed by the International Working Group, which is being presented today. He emphasized that this document is important in the context of the implementation of the eighth point of the Ukrainian formula for peace, which concerns environmental safety.

"As you know, we are preparing the first peace summit based on our Peace Formula in Switzerland, and the issue of ecology is the eighth item in this Formula. I think this document will help all the countries involved to implement the track on environmental protection and restoration together with us," Zelensky said.

The co-chair of the working group, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström, handed Zelenskyy an Environmental Agreement for Ukraine containing 50 recommendations.

"In her opinion, these recommendations will help Ukraine and its citizens in the proper collection and preparation of the evidence base for opening criminal proceedings and in the future - in obtaining reparations for environmental damage, in the proper demining of territories, in environmental restoration and rebuilding of the country, which would be friendly to the environment," the statement said.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak noted that these recommendations would become the basis for a presentation at the first Global Peace Summit for the whole world of actions in similar situations that would allow assessing losses and obtaining reparations for environmental damage.