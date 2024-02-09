Zelensky was presented with the Environmental Agreement for Ukraine: the document contains 50 recommendations

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 23846 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105076 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133333 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132969 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173675 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170620 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278787 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178099 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167074 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 41199 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100704 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100275 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102200 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 56884 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 23846 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278787 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246981 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257559 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22165 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133336 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105033 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121313 views
Zelensky was presented with the Environmental Agreement for Ukraine: the document contains 50 recommendations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27066 views

The International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War presented President Zelenskyy with an Environmental Treaty for Ukraine consisting of 50 recommendations to help overcome the environmental damage caused by Russian aggression.

The International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War presented President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  with an Environmental Treaty for Ukraine containing 50 recommendations. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

For example, President Zelenskyy met with members of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, headed by former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

The meeting was also attended by Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Gautala, European Union Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virgijunis Sinkevicius, former member of the Åland Islands Parliament Simon Holmström, and Swedish Member of Parliament Rebecca Le Moyne.

Damage to Ukraine's environment from Russian aggression exceeded two trillion hryvnias - Shmyhal31.01.24, 14:12 • 25740 views

Zelensky thanked the experts for their work in the important area of environmental protection, which has suffered significant damage due to Russian aggression. In particular, he noted the development of mechanisms to overcome the consequences of the war for the environment.

The President reportedly praised the Environmental Treaty for Ukraine developed by the International Working Group, which is being presented today. He emphasized that this document is important in the context of the implementation of the eighth point of the Ukrainian formula for peace, which concerns environmental safety.

"As you know, we are preparing the first peace summit based on our Peace Formula in Switzerland, and the issue of ecology is the eighth item in this Formula. I think this document will help all the countries involved to implement the track on environmental protection and restoration together with us," Zelensky said.

The co-chair of the working group, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström, handed Zelenskyy an Environmental Agreement for Ukraine containing 50 recommendations. 

"In her opinion, these recommendations will help Ukraine and its citizens in the proper collection and preparation of the evidence base for opening criminal proceedings and in the future - in obtaining reparations for environmental damage, in the proper demining of territories, in environmental restoration and rebuilding of the country, which would be friendly to the environment," the statement said.

17.06.23, 20:50 • 1032671 view

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak noted that these recommendations would become the basis for a presentation at the first Global Peace Summit for the whole world of actions in similar situations that would allow assessing losses and obtaining reparations for environmental damage.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
swedenSweden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising