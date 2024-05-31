Zelensky to travel to Singapore for security summit - Reuters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the Asian security summit "Shangri-La Dialogue", which will be held in Singapore this weekend, reports Reuters, citing Six sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is expected that assistance to Ukraine in ensuring security will be one of the key issues discussed this year at the main conference on security in Asia. Among the participants of the conference are US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chinese Secretary of Defense Dong Jun.

Two sources said Zelensky will address delegates of the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday.

The publication notes that the Russian delegation has not participated in Singapore security meetings since 2022.

Addition

Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russia is still trying to disrupt the peace summit, which will be held next month. According to him, the Kremlin is putting pressure on countries to stay away from the summit.

In the near future, there will be a lot of communication with partners on new air defense systems - Zelensky