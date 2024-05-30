In the near future, there will be a lot of communication with partners on new air defense systems - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address announced a lot of communication with partners regarding the supply of new air defense systems and joint production facilities to Ukraine, and in particular drone production, reports UNN.

... thank you to all our defenders of the Sky – Soldiers of mobile Fire groups, Our Air Forces of Ukraine, all air defense units that defend our cities and communities from Russian missiles and drones every day and every night (...) There will be a lot of communication on this issue with partners in the near future – regarding new air defense systems and joint production facilities, and in particular drone production – increasing volumes and attracting special investments in such production facilities. This includes joint production with our partners, and work in our country - Zelensky said.

He noted that there are already some confirmations from the leaders regarding the increase in our air defense capabilities, and the main thing is to fully implement them and add more relevant agreements.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and White House Leader Joe Biden may sign a bilateral security agreement on the eve of the peace summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland.