Zelensky: the 46th package of support for Ukraine from Poland is being prepared

Poland has already provided Ukraine with 45 military aid packages and is preparing to provide another one. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with President of Poland Andrzej Duda, UNN reports.

Today we talked about further cooperation, our defense. I thank Poland for 45 support packages since the beginning of this war. We are now preparing the 46th package of support for Ukraine. It is also important to invest in weapons production, including the production of our Ukrainian drones. This can be done in Ukraine most profitably. We discussed the production of artillery, necessary shells for Ukraine - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is not against the deployment of European troops in Ukraine, but this cannot be the only security guarantees for the Ukrainian state, because it is not enough.