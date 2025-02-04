Zelensky shows first footage of the aftermath of Russia's attack on Izyum

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43435 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76042 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104196 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125913 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102823 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131311 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103644 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100114 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29825 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114297 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35584 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108771 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 43435 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125913 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131311 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153788 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7994 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13851 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108771 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114297 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139000 views
Zelensky shows first footage of the aftermath of Russia's attack on Izyum

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22682 views

A Russian ballistic missile hits the center of Izium, destroying part of the city council building. The attack killed 5 people and injured 20 others.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the first footage of the scale of destruction after Russia's ballistic missile strike on the center of Izyum, and emphasized the need to put pressure on Russia, UNN reports.

Details

"Raisin. The rescue operation continues after a Russian missile attack on the city. The attack destroyed part of the city council building. As of now, we know that there are casualties - 20 people were wounded. Unfortunately, five people were killed. My condolences to the families and friends," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The Head of State said: "It is impossible to reconcile with this cruelty".

"We need to put pressure on Russia, use as much force as possible - the force of weapons, the force of sanctions, the force of diplomacy - to stop terror and protect lives," Zelensky emphasized in response to the enemy attack.

Number of victims of Russian ballistic missile strike on Izyum rises to 504.02.25, 13:21 • 20021 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
iziumIzium
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising