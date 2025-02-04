Zelensky shows first footage of the aftermath of Russia's attack on Izyum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the first footage of the scale of destruction after Russia's ballistic missile strike on the center of Izyum, and emphasized the need to put pressure on Russia, UNN reports.

Details

"Raisin. The rescue operation continues after a Russian missile attack on the city. The attack destroyed part of the city council building. As of now, we know that there are casualties - 20 people were wounded. Unfortunately, five people were killed. My condolences to the families and friends," Zelensky wrote on social media.

The Head of State said: "It is impossible to reconcile with this cruelty".

"We need to put pressure on Russia, use as much force as possible - the force of weapons, the force of sanctions, the force of diplomacy - to stop terror and protect lives," Zelensky emphasized in response to the enemy attack.

Number of victims of Russian ballistic missile strike on Izyum rises to 5