Number of victims of Russian ballistic missile strike on Izyum rises to 5

As a result of a ballistic missile strike by Russian troops on the center of Izium in Kharkiv region, the death toll has risen to five people - rescuers have found another body, the victim is being identified, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to five. Rescuers have unblocked another body. The person is being identified - Sinegubov said.

Earlier, there were four victims of the Russian attack on Izyum. According to the head of the RMA, these are two women and two men. "They are civilians. They are being identified," he said.

Russian troops struck in Izium in Kharkiv region, preliminarily with a ballistic missile, killing 4 people. Initially, 20 wounded were reported, later the number increased to 24.