Zelensky: Russia may attack again in 10 years if we are not ready

Russia may attack Ukraine again in 10 years if Ukraine is not ready. However, Russia will not return if Ukraine has a strong army and NATO membership. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the plenary session of the Support Ukraine event, an UNN correspondent reports.

We hope that we can end this war this year, not in three years. It is a very difficult situation, it is very difficult for all our countries to go through this war. I can't talk about 3 years if we are going to talk about how to prepare our security... Russia can come back in 10 years if we are not ready. They will not return if we return them to their place, to their territory, if Ukraine is in the EU and NATO. They will not come back if we have a strong army, NATO and unity - Zelensky said.

Recall

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz saidthat Ukraine's accession to NATO is not being considered at this stage.