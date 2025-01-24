Zelensky reveals the origin of the drones that attacked Brovary and Hlevakha

The "Shahed" hit the houses in Brovary and Glevakha with drones manufactured in Russia. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, UNN reports.

"Today's night and morning were spent on rescue operations after the Russian drone strike. In total, there were more than 50 drones of various types, and we managed to shoot down a significant number of them. But there were also several hits. Unfortunately, people were killed. My condolences. These hits of the "Shahed" into houses in Brovary and Hlevakha are drones that were already produced in Russia," Zelensky said.

Massive drone attack on Kharkiv: there has already been one “arrival”

He noted that at first Iran handed over ready-made "shahids" to Russia, then their own production was mastered in Tatarstan, one of the national territories that Moscow still controls.

"And although these 'Shaheds' are actually Russian, they still could not have been made there without foreign supplies. Each such "Shahed", like every Russian missile, is made on the basis of foreign components - critical components without which Russian terror would not be possible at all," Zelenskyy summarized.

This is approximately 2,635 components from other countries: Zelensky on the attack by the Shahids last night