This is approximately 2,635 components from other countries: Zelensky on the attack by the Shahids last night

"Today's attacks on houses in Brovary and Hlevaky are drones that were manufactured in Russia. At first, Iran handed over ready-made Shaheeds to Russia, then their own production was mastered in Tatarstan, one of the national territories that Moscow still controls," Zelensky said.

And although these "shahids" are actually Russian, they could not have been made there without foreign supplies, the President emphasized.

"Each such "Shahed", like every Russian missile, is made on the basis of foreign components - critical components, without which Russian terror would not be possible at all. Thirty-one "Shahed" over the past night are approximately 2635 components from other countries: chips, switches, transceivers," Zelensky added.

He once again emphasized that all supplies of any components for terror to Russia must be cut off in order to stop this terror.

"...this concerns not only the protection of life in Ukraine. Now Russian "chessmen" are hitting the homes of our people, our infrastructure, but at any time the Russians can transfer terror to any other country - wherever they are ordered," Zelensky summarized.

