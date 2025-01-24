Three dead, a fire in a high-rise building: consequences of an enemy drone attack in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, a nighttime enemy drone attack caused fire and destruction in Fastiv district and the city of Brovary. Rescuers continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the strike, and 3 victims are already known. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service (SES) and the National Police of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

In the morning, the emergency service also released photos and videos of the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on Kyiv region.

UAV debris hits a 10-story residential building in Fastiv district, causing a fire and destruction on the 6th and 7th floors - the post says.

The SES added that 150 residents were evacuated and an injured man from the 6th floor and a trapped woman from the 9th floor were rescued.

According to the State Emergency Service, 49 rescuers and 13 vehicles are working at the site, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are providing support to the victims. In addition, an invincibility point has been deployed.

In total, as of 7:30 a.m., one apartment building was damaged in one of the districts, with 11 apartments damaged. In addition, eight private houses, three cars, a shop, an outbuilding and a fence were damaged in another district of the region.

Unfortunately, three people died. A 26-year-old man also suffered burns. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving all necessary assistance - reports the National Police of Ukraine.

“A dead man born in 1988 was found,” the SES said.

