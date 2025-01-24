Three dead, a fire in a high-rise building: consequences of an enemy drone attack in Kyiv region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100590 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101880 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109858 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112552 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133922 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137028 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103823 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121528 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73836 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116454 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 46656 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47593 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100590 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133922 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137028 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168387 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158053 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33414 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47593 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116454 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121528 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140816 views
Three dead, a fire in a high-rise building: consequences of an enemy drone attack in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 72755 views

Residential buildings in Fastiv district and Brovary were damaged by drone attacks, causing casualties. Rescuers evacuated 150 residents, three people were killed, and one victim is in hospital.

In the Kyiv region, a nighttime enemy drone attack caused fire and destruction in Fastiv district and the city of Brovary. Rescuers continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the strike, and 3 victims are already known. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service (SES) and the National Police of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

In the morning, the emergency service also released photos and videos of the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on Kyiv region.

UAV debris hits a 10-story residential building in Fastiv district, causing a fire and destruction on the 6th and 7th floors

- the post says.

The SES added that 150 residents were evacuated and an injured man from the 6th floor and a trapped woman from the 9th floor were rescued.

According to the State Emergency Service, 49 rescuers and 13 vehicles are working at the site, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are providing support to the victims. In addition, an invincibility point has been deployed.

In total, as of 7:30 a.m., one apartment building was damaged in one of the districts, with 11 apartments damaged. In addition, eight private houses, three cars, a shop, an outbuilding and a fence were damaged in another district of the region.

Unfortunately, three people died. A 26-year-old man also suffered burns. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving all necessary assistance 

- reports the National Police of Ukraine.

“A dead man born in 1988 was found,” the SES said.

It is noted that as of 7:30 a.m. in one of the districts, damage was recorded to one apartment building, in which 11 apartments were damaged. In addition, eight private houses, three cars, a shop, an outbuilding and a fence were damaged in another district of the region.

Hostile UAV attack in Kyiv region: two killed24.01.25, 04:40 • 110143 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyivKyiv region
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

