Hostile UAV attack in Kyiv region: two killed

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89458 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100562 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108503 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132017 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103825 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135650 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103791 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113445 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119950 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 65464 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114678 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 36754 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34094 views
02:39 PM • 89458 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132017 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135650 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157095 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28491 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34094 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114678 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119950 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140385 views
Hostile UAV attack in Kyiv region: two killed

Hostile UAV attack in Kyiv region: two killed

 • 110142 views

Two people were killed as a result of a Russian UAV attack in Kyiv region. A 10-storey building and a private house were damaged, and two of the victims received medical treatment.

Two people died as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs on the Kyiv region on the night of January 24. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

The deceased was found on fire in a private house as a result of falling debris from the downed target. The fire is currently under control

- the official said in a post.

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, the second person killed was a 36-year-old man in another settlement, where a 10-story residential building was damaged.

Image

It is noted that at the site where the high-rise building was damaged, two people sought medical attention after the fire. A 26-year-old man suffered superficial burns of the upper respiratory tract. A 38-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The fire has been extinguished. A resilience center for residents is currently operating near the damaged high-rise building in the school. A tent with water and hot drinks is also set up at the site

- Mykola Kalashnyk wrote.

He added that the lists of victims of the attack are being updated, and they are being provided with all the necessary medical care.

Recall

A 10-story building and a private two-story house were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv region . The facade was destroyed and fires were reported, and residents were evacuated.

Vita Zelenetska

