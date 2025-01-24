Hostile UAV attack in Kyiv region: two killed

Two people died as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs on the Kyiv region on the night of January 24. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

The deceased was found on fire in a private house as a result of falling debris from the downed target. The fire is currently under control - the official said in a post.

According to Mykola Kalashnyk, the second person killed was a 36-year-old man in another settlement, where a 10-story residential building was damaged.

It is noted that at the site where the high-rise building was damaged, two people sought medical attention after the fire. A 26-year-old man suffered superficial burns of the upper respiratory tract. A 38-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

The fire has been extinguished. A resilience center for residents is currently operating near the damaged high-rise building in the school. A tent with water and hot drinks is also set up at the site - Mykola Kalashnyk wrote.

He added that the lists of victims of the attack are being updated, and they are being provided with all the necessary medical care.

Recall

A 10-story building and a private two-story house were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack in Kyiv region . The facade was destroyed and fires were reported, and residents were evacuated.